Tumakuru (Karnataka): An 80-year-old woman, who was allegedly thrown out of her own house by her grandson, restored the possession of her house after an official intervened in the matter. The Sub-Divisional Officer handed over the property to the old woman on January 31.

As informed by the sources, the old woman identified as Kavalamma, is a resident of Koratagere town. "The woman was allegedly thrown out of her house by her grandson Maruti eight months ago, after his mother Lakshmamma died of cancer. Maruti used to work in Bengaluru, but lost his job during Covid. He came back to Koratagere and started living here with his mother and grandmother," sources said.

The culprit had started living off the pension that his grandmother received after he lost the job. "Maruti slowly became a burden on his family. After the death of his mother, he started harassing his grandmother and ultimately he threw her out of the house. For the past eight months, Kavalamma was living in a relative’s house who registered a complaint under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act."

Assistant Commissioner of Madhugiri, Rishi Anand took up the case and started an investigation. The relatives also informed Rishi that Maruti had put up the house for sale, after which Rishi immediately alerted the concerned department officials and ordered Maruti to evict the house. The old woman was given possession of her house again.

Rishi Anand said, "A case was registered under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and we investigated the case. Maruti was evicted from the house and the old woman restored possession of her house." Rishi is being lauded for his efforts by his department as well as the locals.