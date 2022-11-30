Chamarajanagar: A case has been registered against three policemen after an accused, who was taken for interrogation, died when he jumped off a moving police jeep in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.

The case has been registered against Circle Police Inspector Shivamadaiah, Mamballi Police Station PSI Made Gowda and police constable Somanna in Yalanduru police station. The deceased's mother Mahadevamma has filed a complaint against the policemen alleging that her son died as he was unable to bear the torture by the police.

Police sources said that on November 23, a case was registered against Ningaraju (21) of Kunturumole village in Yalandur taluk for allegedly abducting a minor girl. On Tuesday, when the policemen were taking him for inquiry, Ningaraju jumped off the jeep and was seriously injured. Later, he was admitted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said.