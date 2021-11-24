Karnataka: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Burea (ACB) conducted raids at several locations across the state in connection with disproportionate asset cases on Wednesday.

The officials conducted raids at the residences and offices of government officials at over sixty places. More than 400 sleuths were part of the raid that began in the early hours of the day.

The raids were conducted at the houses of K.S Linge Gowda (Executive EngineerSmart City Project, Mangalore), Srinivas K (Executive Engineer HLBC, Mandya), Laksmikantayya (Revenue Inspector Doddaballapur), Vasudev (Project Manager Nirmiti Centre, Bangalore) B. Krishna Reddy (GM, Nandini Dairy), T.S. Rudreshappa (Joint Director Agriculture department, Gadag), A.K Masti (Co-Operative development officer Savadatti, Bailhongal ), Sadashiv Maralingannanavar (Sr Motor Inspector, Gokak, Belagavi), Nataji Heeraji Patil (Group C, HESCOM, Belagavi), K.S Shivanand (Retd Sub Registrar, Bellary), Rajashekhar (Physiotherapist, Govt Hospital, Yelahanka, Bengaluru), Mayanna M (FDC, BBMP, Bengaluru), LC Nagaraj (SAKALA, Admission Officer Bengaluru), GV Giri (D Group BBMP, Yashavantapura), SM Biradar (Joint Engineer Public Works Department Jevargi, Kalaburagi).

More details are awaited...