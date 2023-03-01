Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Bengaluru's cop-turned-politician Bhaskar Rao, who quit the AAP yesterday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Wednesday. The city's former Police Commissioner said that he has been thinking of resigning from the AAP for quite some time as the organisation's functioning was not as per his expectations.

Bhaskar Rao opted for voluntary retirement at the beginning of last year and took a plunge into active politics by joining the Kejriwal-led AAP. He was made the vice president of the AAP Karnataka State unit. Nearly a year later, he announced his resignation from the AAP, whose top leadership was currently bogged down due to the arrest of former Delhi deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The Karnataka cadre IPS officer (retired) said as the vice president of the AAP State unit, he made many efforts to change the organisation to suit the present-day political needs in Karnataka but they all went in vain, sources said. As of now, the BJP Karnataka leadership has not offered any post or position to Bhaskar Rao, who also expressed his willingness to render his services as a common worker of the party.

The AAP State leaders are not surprised at the quitting of Bhaskar Rao, who has long been airing his dissatisfaction. The cop-turned-politician is eager to contest the coming assembly election on the BJP ticket. Before resigning from the AAP, Bhaskar Rao held deliberations with a BJP minister and its state president and also made a visit to the office of the saffron party in the city.