Bengaluru: The body of a woman was found at the Yeshavantpur railway station in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Monday evening, police said. The recovery of the body comes two months after a body of another woman was found in a similar fashion in a garbage drum and is the third such incident in as many months, stoking fears of a serial killer on the prowl.

Railway Police Force spokesman said a foul smell was emanating from the unattended garbage drum at the Yeshvantpur Terminal at around 7.30 pm. Accordingly, the RPF officials informed the concerned police station after which a team of police checked the spot, leading to the discovery of the decomposed corpse.

Also read: Air hostess who flew from Dubai to Bengaluru dies by suicide

We had cut the drum open to find a decayed body of a woman. It was in a highly decomposed state, a police official who was part of the investigation team said. The deceased woman is believed to be in her 30s, but we are yet to establish her identity, the official added.

Superintendent of Police (Railway) Soumyalata said the identity of the deceased is being ascertained. She further said that the RPF officials along with the local police have launched a probe into the incident and a manhunt has been started to nab the accused. An official said they were cross referencing the missing women to help establish the identity of the deceased.

Sources said a CCTV footage of a trio dumping the garbage drum was available with them. The footage a trio have been caught on CCTV dumping the body in the garbage drum and escaping from the spot. This is the 3rd such incident in the area wherein bodies of three different women have been found under mysterious circumstances.

On Jan. 4, a highly decomposed body of a woman was found in a blue drum abandoned at the end of platform number 1 of the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station. Before that, in mid December last year, corpse of another woman was found in a yellow sack in one of the unreserved coaches of Bangarapet-Sir M Visvesvaraiah Terminal of Baiyappanahalli MEMU Special.