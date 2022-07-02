Karnataka: 21-year-old dies by suicide, was anxious by prolonged hair loss
Karnataka: 21-year-old dies by suicide, was anxious by prolonged hair loss
Mysore: A woman died by suicide in Karnataka's Mysore on Saturday after facing a prolonged hair fall issue. The deceased is learned to have gone through prolonged treatment to no avail. The incident occurred when no one was at home. Subsequently, a police complaint has been registered at Nazarabad Police Station in the city.
