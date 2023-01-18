Bengaluru: Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested the accused in connection with the brutal murder of a 19-year-old college student near Yelahanka Layout in Bengaluru. The special team of police traced down the accused Madhuchandra, a private company employee in connection with the case.

Rashi, a resident of Shanubhoganahalli near Dibbur, was stabbed in the neck by the accused on Tuesday evening. The accused had followed Rashi when she went to bring back cows from the farm. After stabbing her in the neck, the accused escaped from the spot. The incident had come to light very late and though Rashi was rushed to a hospital, she has been declared brought dead.

Rashi was staying with her mother and sister and had lost her father four months ago. Her mother worked as an assistant in a private college. Madhuchandra and Rashi were in a relationship but after learning that he was a married man with a kid, she severed all ties with him. Pestering her to marry him, the accused had created a ruckus near her house earlier.

Also read: Jharkhand: Married woman murdered by her lover in Ramgarh

In a similar incident on January 2, 19-year-old Layasmitha was stabbed to death at Presidency College in Bengaluru by her distant cousin. The accused was identified as Pawan Kalyan, a student of another college. After stabbing the girl, the assailant also tried to kill himself but he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The accused reportedly held a grudge against the girl for rejecting him. She was allegedly in love with another boy.