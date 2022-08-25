Tumakuru: As many as 12 members of a family have been beaten by snakes and five of them have died in the last 25 years, the members of the family have claimed. The incident occurred in the Togari Ghatta village in Karnataka's Tumkuru district.

The latest death due to a snake bite took place in the family on August 15 when one of the family members Govindaraju went to water his field and died after being bitten by a snake. The family members said they are so terrified of the deaths due to snake bites that they almost stopped going to the field.

Also read: Karnataka to train, issue identity cards to snake catchers

The fear is not just limited to the members of the family but labourers also have stopped coming to work in their field. The family members said that they had performed pujas of "Rahu and Ketu" but to no avail.

Govindaraju's wife Kamalamma said his husband died due to a snake bite when he went to water the field. " We are saddened and terrified with the frequent incidents of snake bites and deaths in our family. We urge anyone who can resolve the issue to help us," she said.

The brother of the deceased Ramesh said that " in the last 25 years 12 persons in our family have been bitten by snakes out of which five have died. Please help us. If anyone has a solution, please let us know."