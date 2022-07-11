Kalaburgi(Karnataka): Girish Kambanuru, (42), a local Congress leader and former president of Shahabad City Municipal Council was killed by miscreants in broad daylight at Shahabad Railway station in the district, on Monday. Police said Girish had been to the Railway Station to reserve tickets for a planned trip.

A gang waylaid him on his way and hacked him with swords before they fled from the spot. A brutally injured Girish had reportedly died on the spot. The body had been moved to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. Murder weapons abandoned by the assailants have been recovered from the crime scene.

Shahabad Police who have registered a case are poring over the recent transactions of Girish to establish the motif behind the killing. The deceased's wife Anjali is now serving as the president of Shahabad City Municipal Council. The daylight murder had caused flutter in the locality.

Two years ago, Satish, brother of Girish, was also hacked to death in a similar fashion. Before that in 2019, Girish had survived a murder attack on him. He was stabbed by a miscreant in the neck and stomach due to a previous enmity.