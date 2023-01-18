Dharwad (Karnataka): A thief in Dharwad sent people into a tizzy by climbing a mobile tower demanding justice. He also demanded the District Judge to come to the spot. The incident took place near Jubilee Circle in Dharwad on Tuesday evening. Later, he was taken into custody by the Suburban Police.

The thief identified as Javed used to pickpocket. An arrest warrant was issued against him regarding the same, after which Javed ascended a mobile tower near Jubilee Circle demanding that the warrant be withdrawn. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Also read Odisha: Social activist climbs high-rise hoarding after denied CM's appointment

They tried to convince Javed to come down but he refused. Later, two rescue team personnel climbed the tower and gave him food and water. Javed threw the food away and drank some water. He also asked for a cigarette from the rescue personnel. After persuading him for almost three hours, the rescue personnel was successful in bringing Javed down safely. Suburban police have taken Javed into custody.