Mysuru (Karnataka): Noted writer and Padma Bhushan recipient S L Bhyrappa has said that people will not consider whether a writer has got awards or not but they will certainly read and patronise books if they are interesting and inspiring. The novelist, who was conferred with Padma Bhushan, profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour bestowed on him.

Speaking after felicitated at a function here, Bhyrappa said he got this award since Modi is the PM and he had no idea why such an award was conferred on him earlier. He further said that awards will come and go but what was important was whether there was relevance to one's book even after their death. Some books retain interest of the readers even after hundreds of years.

Bhyrappa, a widely acclaimed Kannada author, pointed out that poet Kumara Vyasa died over 500 years ago but even now his book is read all over the State. Bhyrappa's work has been translated into over 14 languages. His notable works are 'Avarana', 'Vamshavruksha', 'Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane', 'Matadana' and 'Nayi Neralu'.

Also Read: Kashmiri santoor craftsman elated by Padma Shri award, feels recognition came too late

Bhyrappa said he had drawn from his teachers and people in Mysuru and will remain indebted to the land for this. The noted writer has earlier received Padma Shri, Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Awards.