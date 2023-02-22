Bengaluru (Karnataka) : Renowned Kannada actor and former minister Anant Nag is all set to join BJP on Wednesday evening. the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have succeeded in convincing the famous actor to their party and he will take the party membership at a meeting today at 4.30 pm at the party office, top sources in the party said.

Anant Nag had earlier served as a minister in former chief minister J H Patel's cabinet during the Janata Dal government in the state. Later, the noted actor remained political inactive after the bitter experience of election defeat. He became neutral and kept his distance from political activities. Now Anant Nag is planning to start his second innings in Karnataka politics.

The BJP leaders have been vigorously wooing prominent personalities in different fields in a bid to outsmart the opposition Congress from remerging stronger in the State politics. Karnataka is the only South Indian State where the saffron party could establish its government. In the past, the BJP faced several hiccups on account of the volatile politics in Karnataka. The BJP central leadership is unwilling to give any scope for the rivals to beat it in the southern state.

Also Read : Congress leaders wear flowers on ears in protest against Karnataka budget

In 2004, Anant Naga unsuccessfully contested against stalwart and former Chief Minister S M Krishna in the Chamarajanagar assembly constituency in Karnataka. Later, he became relatively distant from politics. The actor has acted in over 300 films and is famous for his roles in multi-lingual movies as well. The KGF actor hit headlines recently for his comment against purported nudity content in 'Besharam Rang' song in Shah Rukh starred Pathaan.