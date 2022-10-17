Mandya: Kalmane Kame Gowda, an 86-year-old environmentalist praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building 16 lakes, passed away at his residence in Dasanadioddi village in Mandya district here on Monday. Born to Venkata Gowda and Rajamma couple, Gowda found his tryst with nature and environment as he grew up in a household of shepherds.

Kame Gowda had spent his life time savings to build water bodies. He had expressed that he wanted a house, job for his children and land for the development of lakes. Talking about his quest for building water bodies, Kame Gowda had said that he could not get drinking water in the Kundur hill region.

The lack of drinking water made his life difficult. He had to walk long distances, asking for water from strangers' houses. That made him think, what would the birds and animals be doing in the absence of drinking water. Burdened, the 'Pond Man' had set out to build lakes which will benefit the wildlife and the villagers.

People laughed at him and called him mad when they saw him digging dry lands. However, unaffected by all criticism, the 'Water Warrior' continued his work and in the process built 16 lakes. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid his condolences to Kame Gowda and lauded his efforts.

During the tenure of former CM BS Yediyurappa, the government had provided financial assistance. Presently, Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar had taken care when Kame Gowda fell ill. He hogged limelight after his name found a mention in the PM's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcasted on June 28, 2020. His name became internationally known after the Associated Press published a detailed article on his efforts to protect his surrounding environment by building water bodies.

In his address, Modi had lavished praise saying that Kame Gowda's efforts led to improvement in green cover in surrounding environs. The PM termed Gowda as a model for building lakes with his own money for the sake of birds and animals. Kame Gowda had taken up "Jal Kayak" (water preservation) with hard work. Due to his efforts the green cover in the region has improved, PM Modi then stated. (with Agency inputs)