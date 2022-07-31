Kalaburagi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter applauding the noble work of a 74-year-old doctor from Karnataka's Kalaburagi, who charges only 10 rupees as a consultancy fee from all his patients.

Dr. Mallarao Malle, locally known as "Ten rupees Dr. Saab", is working selflessly for people's health in a world where the poor cannot afford to fall sick. In a situation made worse by the pandemic, he charges his patients only Rs 10, earning all the respect he can get. Because of his 40 years of service, low fees and quality treatment advice, Dr Malle receives hundreds of patients every day.

Even during the pandemic, Dr. Mallarao risked his life to save the Covid-19 affected patients. He worked tirelessly even at his age and has vaccinated nearly two lakh people. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his letter said, "The country is forever indebted to you for the unparalleled courage and service you have shown as a doctor and as a front-line soldier of the Covid-19 era."

His concern for the poor with a low fee, his dedication to service during the Covid-19 crisis, and his dedication to the health of the people, have made him a role model for the younger generation.