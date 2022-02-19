Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Congress MLAs continued their overnight protest in the Karnataka Assembly demanding minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation over his saffron flag remark on Friday. Earlier, Congress had decided to hold ’day-and-night’ protests in the Assembly to take the issue to a logical end. This came even as protests by the party legislators rocked the proceedings in both the Houses for the third consecutive day. Congress members stayed back in the Assembly, even after it was adjourned for Monday.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, former Speaker Ramesh Kumar and other leaders are holding a sit-in protest in the Vidhana Soudha. The leaders meanwhile, had a gala time playing 'antaksahri and watching the second T20 match between India and West Indies.

The protest began after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday accused Congress of violating the flag code in the Assembly when they staged a protest against the Minister, who said that the saffron flag in the future could become the national flag and it will be unfurled at the Red Fort.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress leaders were selectively quoting a part of the minister’s statement and were misleading the Assembly and people.

Triggering a controversy, Eshwarappa on Wednesday said that the saffron flag in the future could become the national flag and it will be unfurled at the Red Fort.

“Not today but someday in the future maybe after 100, 200, or 500 years, the saffron flag may become the national flag. People used to laugh over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are we not building the temple now? Now Hindutva is being discussed in the country,” Eshwarappa had said.

READ: Karnataka Assembly adjourned till Monday as Congress escalates demand for Eshwarappa's removal