Shivamogga (Karnataka): Even as the dust refuses to settle on the controversy surrounding hijab (headscarf) at a pre-university college in Karnataka’s communally sensitive Udupi district, a similar issue had gathered storm in Shivamogga’s Bhadravati.

A section of students from the government-run Sir MV Arts and Commerce College on Tuesday arrived at the institution wearing saffron shawls around their necks and demanded the college administration to ban the hijab. According to sources, a bunch of youths had attacked a male student of the college for talking to a female student belonging to another religion. This, they said, led to the fresh controversy.

College principal Dr Umashankar said certain vested interests were trying to misrepresent the college. "The college has been following dress code since 2010. Students are required to wear the prescribed uniform on all days except Wednesdays and Saturdays. The hijab controversy is creating some confusion. We all know that hijab is not part of the uniform. However, certain students wear them in addition to the uniform. We have a separate room where they can change and attend their classes only in the prescribed college uniform,” the principal said.

Meanwhile, various right-wing outfits in the district have extended their support to the students wearing saffron shawls. They also held discussions with the college administration.