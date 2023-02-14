Vijayapura (Karnataka): One of the robbers, who had come to steal gold at a jewellery shop, shot in the air and scared the public. The incident took place at the New Chamundeshwari Jewelers Shop located near Shantaveera Mutt Road in Sindagi town of the Vijayapura district. The staff of the gold shop alerted the police immediately.

One of the five robbers who came on the Pulsar bike yesterday evening shot in the air. As soon as the gunshots were heard, the locals gathered at the shop. At this time, the accused tried to escape on the pulsar bike which has no registration number plate. The people there caught the two robbers and handed them over to the police. It is now being checked whether they have bought the two wheeler and whether they have brought it down from Pune.

The Pulsar bike and the two accused are currently in the custody of the police, while the three others have escaped from the spot. One country pistol and three live bullets and deadly weapons were recovered from the two arrested persons. Police sources said that the robbers have admitted to have come from Pune. Hence, the movements of the robber gangs hailing from that region are being verified and rechecked. The locals, who witnessed the incident, gave details to the police, who began investigation.

Also Read: Gone in 9 minutes: How Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany