Hubli: A labourer was severely injured as an iron rod pierced his body during a flyover work in Hosur Circle of Karnataka's Dharwad district on Tuesday. He is currently struggling for his life at a hospital in the city. Kolkata-based labourer, Abdul Ghaffar, was on duty when the incident happened. An iron rod fell from the top on Abdul's right side of the chest, and the chest split open. The mishap occurred in the afternoon on Tuesday. He was immediately admitted to KIMS Hospital by fellow workers where he is undergoing treatment.

Also read: UP man killed in freak accident after iron rod pierces through his neck