Bengaluru: Karnataka's Department of Agriculture in collaboration with Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Limited (KAPPEC) and International Competence Centre For Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) is hosting the fourth edition of the 'Millets and Organics - International Trade Fair' between January 20 and 22 at the Tripura Vasini Palace Grounds.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the fair. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Pralhad Joshi, Bhagwant Khooba, Shobha Karandlaje, Kailash Chaudhary and Rajiv Chandrasekhar will be present at the fair on the opening day. The fair will be conducted under the supervision of Agriculture Minister BC Patil while Higher Education Minister Dr Aswattha Narayan will preside over the function.

The fair is organised to provide better market connectivity for organic and cereal products and to provide ample opportunities to farmers, buyers, sellers, and exporters. About 300 stalls have been booked for the exhibition. International cereal companies and company representatives from states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar will participate.

Scientists from Agricultural Universities and experts in the field of organic, cereal and natural farming will inform the farmers about the latest developments and technology. There will be cereal and organic food stalls at the fair. A total of 15 food stalls will serve the public with a variety of cuisines at the fair. It is intended to connect wholesalers and bulk marketers directly with farmers/producers across the country and other countries to facilitate new market opportunities, including trade agreements and exports. More than 200 producers and marketers registered for the trade fair.

Declaring 2023 as the International Year of Cereals, separate pavilions are being created for the state's cereal innovators. The state's cereals and organic products are being introduced nationally and internationally. Also, organic farming policies of the state, sustainable practices, technologies, and diverse dishes of cereal products are being showcased. This trade fair is a platform to share expertise, knowledge and business practices while providing opportunities for global cereal and organic connections. As for Karnataka, it provides an ideal opportunity for farmers and farming groups to showcase their overall potential, along with the diversity of organic products.