Bengaluru: India's economy is under revival mode in the post-pandemic zone. We need to stabilise the economy and make sure that consumption is brought back on track, Biocon's Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar said, "The central government is doing all that is required to be done right now. The whole digital economy is enabling the revival of the economy. The stock markets are healthy and vibrant and we are seeing investments going into the market and most businesses have revived based on the quarterly numbers."

Biocon continues to focus on the agenda of providing affordable life-saving and essential medicines and vaccines (now) to the global market, she said.

Speaking about the state government's cooperation with industries, she said Karnataka is one state where both the private sector and government work closely. "The government has been very supportive and we are proud of Karnataka Government."

