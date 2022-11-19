Bengaluru: In a significant development, three transgenders selected as teachers in government schools in Karnataka. The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy on Friday released a provisional selection list of 13,363 candidates including three transgenders who for the first time will be recruited as government school teachers. The list is for recruitment of Graduate Primary School Teachers (GPSTR).

The list features three transgender teachers for the first time in the history of Karnataka. BC Nagesh, Minister of Primary and Secondary School Education said the screening examination for the posts was conducted in a transparent manner with the recruitment completed in eight months. As for the selection of transgenders, Nagesh said a total of 10 transgenders had written the examination of whom three qualified.

Likewise, out of 34 engineering candidates, 19 candidates have been selected as teachers. The minister said that the recruitment of 2,500 high school teachers will be done in February. ''The government is working to improve the educational quality of schools, infrastructure development, student and teacher-friendly comprehensive development of the education sector. The foundation stone for the construction of 7,601 school rooms was completed on November 14, he said.