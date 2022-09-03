Bengaluru: Major part of Kalyani is full as many Ganesha idols have been immersed in the city's major Yediyur Lake. Therefore, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has informed that the immersion of Ganesha idols will be closed for two days.

As a result of the Gauri Ganesha festival, 500 tonnes of wet waste has got generated in the city in excess, and disposal has become a big headache for the civic workers. In addition to that, many Ganesha idols have been immersed in the Yediyur Lake and a major part of Kalyani is full. So, the immersion of Ganesha idols is suspended for two days, the Corporation said.

Earlier, from August 31 to September 15, the public was allowed to immerse Ganesha idols, said a BBMP authority. At present, on September 5 and 12, public access to the pond will be restricted since there will be cleaning work on the sewage pond. For two days, there is no permission to immerse Ganesha idols, said Assistant Executive Engineer Yatish, and has requested the public to cooperate with BBMP authorities.

On any normal day, more than 3,500 tonnes of wet waste is generated daily. However, in the backdrop of the Gauri Ganesha festival, locations such as KR market, Yeswantpur market including various other markets have generated an additional 500 tons of waste and a total of four thousand tons of wet waste has to be collected, the corporation officials informed.

"A lot of waste materials are dumped in and around Ganesha immersion places, Kalyanis, and mobile tanks. Due to high rainfall in the city as well, there has been a variation in waste collection. Most of the civic workers were on festival holidays, so it has put an additional burden on waste collection and disposal. More than six thousand tons of waste are generated and disposed within a few days. This has put a lot of pressure on the civic workers of BBMP," said an official.