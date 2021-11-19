Bengaluru (Karnataka): India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Karnataka will have widespread rains over the next four days. IMD issued an orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats and a yellow alert in some coastal districts and north-interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday.

"Yellow alerts have been issued in some districts of coastal Karnataka and north-interior Karnataka for today and tomorrow. Orange alert in South interior parts. Orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats," Sadananda Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru.

"The whole of Karnataka will have widespread rainfall over next four days and rainfall will start decreasing on firth day," he added.

ANI