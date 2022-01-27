Bengaluru: A special court in Bengaluru on Thursday has ordered to file a criminal case against former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy on charges of illegally selling iron ore and not paying royalty & other taxes to the government.

The order was issued by Justice Preet J (63rd Additional Metropolitan Magistrate) of the Special Court based on the Personal Criminal Complaint (PCR) filed by an investigating officer. The special court deals with criminal cases against MPs, MLAs, and other people's representatives.

The judge has ordered to file a case under Section 21, 23, and 4 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Control Act against Janardhan Reddy, his aide & secretary Mehfooz Ali Khan, and BV Srinivasa Reddy - partner of Obalapuram Mining Company and Minerals.

In relation to the illegal mining case, Income Tax Department officials conducted a raid at the accused's home, offices in 2009 and seized many documents. IT officials found that the Iron ore was being illegally transported.

The investigating officer alleged that the accused had sold thousands of metric tonnes of iron ore without getting the approval of the relevant authorities, including the Department of Mines and Land Sciences which led to a loss of Rs 23,89,650 to the state exchequer.