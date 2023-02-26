Haveri (Karnataka) : The Police arrested an assistant manager of ICICI branch at Haveri in Karnataka for siphoning off over Rs. 2.36 Cr from the customers' accounts to meet his exorbitant expenses to play online games. A case has been filed against Viresh Kashimath based on a complaint given by the ICICI Bank manager at Haveri City Police Station recently. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

The Assistant Manager has become an addict to online games and started siphoning off customers' money, the police said. The accused Viresh Kashimath has transferred money deposited by customers in the bank to a person known to him and later got those funds for his persona use. This fraud took place from August 2022 to February 2023, sources said.

In the last six months, Viresh has transferred around 2 crore 36 lakh rupees to the account of the person who cooperated with him in the fraud. Later, Viresh used to get this money and played online games, said Superintendent of Police Shivakumar.

In this regard, Haveri ICICI Bank manager lodged the complaint, and the accused Viresh was taken into custody by the police and later remanded to judicial custody. SP Shivakumar has informed that the case will be transferred to CID as soon as possible as more than two crores of money has been misappropriated. So far the investigating officer of the city police station has investigated the case and recovered Rs 32 Lakh that the accused was going to use, the SP said.