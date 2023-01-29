Belagavi(Karnataka): Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said, he will not contest in the upcoming assembly elections. ''I have already resigned from the post of Chief Minister. I am not contesting the next election. I am already 80 years old,'' said Yediyurappa. He made it clear to the media in Belagavi on Sunday that he will travel across the state to build BJP.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, Yediyurappa said, ''There is already B Y Raghavendra as MP, B Y Vijayendra is also travelling for party organization as the state vice president of BJP. Vijayendra is a young man who makes up for everything. I am travelling in the state along with Vijayendra, I have not retired yet. I will work for the party in this election and if God gives me strength, I will work for the party till the next election."

He further said, "I will try to bring BJP to power in Karnataka. I will not go into national politics. Vajpayee had invited me when he was the Prime Minister. But the party has given me all status, authority and respect in Karnataka. It is my responsibility to give back to the party. So I will travel across the state for that."

At the same time, responding to the media's question that if he contests in the next assembly elections, his influence will be more significant for the party, Yeddyurappa said that he has already decided not to contest in the next elections.

''We are going to face elections in the next three months in Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has guided us. We will win 140 seats in the coming elections. Many people have declared themselves as chief minister and wandering about daydreaming, but that will not be possible. BJP coming to power in Karnataka is as true as the presence of the Sun and Moon'', BSY said.

Former CM BS Yeddyurappa condoled the martyrdom of the Wing Commander of Belagvi in the crash of fighter planes in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. ''I am saddened to hear this news. May the soul of Hanumantha Rao Sarathi rest in peace. Let the family members of Hanumantha Rao be given the strength to prevent separation,'' he said.