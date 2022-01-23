Chikkaballapura (Karnataka): A young man was murdered and set on fire for teasing a married woman at a village in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka on Saturday night. The crime was committed by the woman's husband.

The incident too place in Kambalahalli village of Gauribidanur taluk in Chikkaballapur district. The deceased has been identified as Shankar (28) of Muttakadahalli village. Shankar used to tease the wife of a man named Ashok from Kambalahalli village. Despite repeated warnings from Ashok, Shankar did not relent and continued to tease Ashok's wife.

In a fit of anger, Ashok attacked and killed Shankar on Saturday night and later burned his body. A case has been filed at Manchenahalli Rural Police Station in the matter.

