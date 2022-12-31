Mysuru (Karnataka): An 11-year-old girl had a freak habit that eventually made her suffer from severe abdominal pain which eased only after a half kg ball of hair was surgically removed from her stomach. It was later revealed that the girl used to pluck hair from her scalp and swallow it to overcome her bouts of anxiety and depression.

The girl's suffering increased for the past eight months and she visited multiple hospitals. However, the cause of her pain could not be determined. She continued to endure the pain and had to drop out of school. Then she was referred to a gastroenterologist who thoroughly evaluated her, and an endoscopy was done.

The girl was found to have a massive ball of hair in her stomach that almost formed a cast mixed with foodstuff. The hair cast was too large to be removed endoscopically. Then she underwent laparoscopic surgery, and the whole mass of hair was removed in toto. The mass weighed 500g and measured 15 x 20 x 5 cm. Dr. Nairuthya Shivathirthan, Chief Surgical Gastroenterologist, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, successfully performed the procedure. She recovered well, and her pain resolved.

The Department of Gastroenterology at Apollo BGS Hospital, headed by Dr Rajkumar Wadhwa, is a tertiary referral center for all complex gastrointestinal and liver problems. Psychiatrist Dr. Arti Behl counseled the young girl, and she confessed to the habit of plucking scalp hair whenever she was under stress and eating the hair strands. She underwent several counseling sessions and is on regular follow-ups. These habits are suggestive of underlying anxiety and depression.

Although the family noticed the practice, it was ignored for almost two years, which led to medical complications. It was a rare condition of hairball in the stomach (Trichobezoar) and its laparoscopic removal. The incident threw light on silent psychological problems in children that manifest differently. NG Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, hailed the expertise and teamwork of doctors at Apollo BGS Hospital.