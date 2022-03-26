Hubli (Karnataka): Goals can be achieved only with passion and hard work. This has been proved by a Hubli boy, Siddhartha Ballari. Ballari has undergone 26 surgeries and over 6,500 stitches in his body after he met with a fatal accident. Despite his disability, Ballari has been selected for the International Sports Federation (ISF) to be held in France from May 14. He has also won several medals at state and national level para-sports. Bellari is studying in the first PUC at Shantiniketan College in the city and went to participate in the 18-year-old athlete's tournament.

Bellari, who is studying in the first PUC at Shantiniketan College in the city, had met with an accident two-and-a-half years ago, he accidentally touched live 11,000 KV voltage-current wire and as a result, his left hand was amputated. He has undergone surgery 26 times to correct his deformities. Despite all this, he fought against all odds and set an example for others by winning many medals.

As a hockey player, Bellari had dreamt of doing something. But, fate played a different game. Accepting this as a challenge, he won several medals through his determination and hard work. He will represent the nation in the ISF Games and in that, he will participate in 100m, 400m running and long jump. He has qualified for the team selection at the Bhuvaneshwaram selection trials organised by India School Games Federation (SGFI).

