Haveri (Karnataka): It is common to celebrate Urus in villages where there are Muslim families. Similarly, in the villages where there are Hindus and Muslims, people of both religions can be seen celebrating Urus together. But it is indeed unique and special to celebrate Urus in a village where there are no Muslims and only Hindus. This unique scene is seen at Konanatambige village in the Haveri district of Karnataka.

This first-of-its-kind Urus started on Sunday and will last for 5 days till Thursday. On the outskirts of the village, the Urus of God of Yamanur is celebrated by the Hindus in the village with pomp and gaiety. As part of the Urus festival, a procession of the God of Yamanur Rajabhaksha idol is also held. The Urus begins by offering a special pooja to Rajabhaksha on the banks of the Varada river near Konanatambige village.

The procession starts with worshipping the Rajabhaksha with Hindu-Muslim harmony. Starting from the river bank, the procession moved through the main streets of the village. Hundreds of women and men worshipped as the procession passed by. It is the belief of the villagers that if you bow down to the god in this way, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

The idol of Rajabhaksha, brought in the procession, is installed in a house in the village. After bathing in the river Varada, devotees buy various items including sugar, salt, and oil from the shops set up as part of the Urus and offer them to god Rajabhaksha. Farmers' families also offer vegetables and grains grown in their fields.

Also Read : Sabarimala: where the Hindu - Muslim harmony at its best

In addition, small children including newborn babies are brought to the shrine and their parents worship by touching their foreheads to Gadduge (God sitting place). Various chants are performed by peers (Sufi spiritual guides) and offerings (prasad) are distributed to the devotees. This Urus is being celebrated in the village for about 200 years.

Even if there are no Muslim families in the village, Urus is celebrated by calling Peers (Sufi spiritual guides) from different villages including neighbouring Yalagachcha village. Devotees from different parts of Karnataka including Maharashtra, and Goa arrive for the five-day Urus.

As part of Urus, a wrestling tournament is organized in the village for three days. Even though there are no Muslims in Konanatambige village, on the days of Urus, Muslims from the neighbouring villages come and have darshan of Rajabhaksha and offer prayers. Five Peers, including Yalagachcha village, follow the rule of Urus for five days.

Later, an idol of Rajabhaksha will be installed in Yamanur temple. Mangalekar's family worships there throughout the year. By celebrating this spiritual urus, the villagers of Konanatambige have set an example of communal harmony for the people of other villages.