Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) : Hindu Jagaran Vedike put up a poster announcing the banning of other communities' shops and stalls during the 'Champa Shashti' of the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Subramanya of Dakshina Kannada district.

Shashti celebrations are on the rise at the famous Kukke Subrahmanya of Kadaba taluk, the world famous Nagakshetra. Meanwhile a request has been submitted to the executive officer of the temple on behalf of the Subramanya unit of the Hindu Vigilance Forum, seeking to ban trade and businesses of non-religious people during Champashashti.

A banner has been put up in Kukke saying that trade transactions of heathens are banned. In the name of Hindu Jagaran vedike Subrahmanya Unit, this banner has been installed near the entrance gate near Kumaradhara Sannaghatta. A petition to the temple administrator has been sought to ban business dealings with non-devotees. Hindu Jagran vedike Sulya Taluk Co-Convenor Jeevan Kukke, Kukke Subrahmanya Unit Vice President Subbappa K., Secretary Vinod Kumar Kulkunda were present while submitting the appeal.

Responding to 'ETV India' about the installation of the banner, Kukke Subramanya temple executive Dr. Ningaiah said, that we do not have any information about the banner. We have not put up any such banners on behalf of the temple. We have nothing to do with the banner. He also made it clear that no permission was given by the temple.