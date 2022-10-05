Chamrajnagar (Karnataka): India has a unique tradition of unity in the diversity of people living in unity. In one such incident, Ayudha Puja, a Hindu festival celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri to worship the tools and instruments, was celebrated in a church in Martalli village of Hanur taluk of the district on Tuesday.

On the day of Ayudha Puja, instead of the usual focus on worshipping some celestial being, gratefulness for the tools that are such an integral part of everyday life is expressed. The tools and instruments that are worshipped on this day involve many common tools such as computers, kitchen tools and even cars.

On the occasion of Ayudha Puja, vehicles were blessed on the premises of Sant Lourdumate Church in Martalli village. Christopher Sagayraj and Susai Regis, pastors of the church conducted the ceremony by sprinkling holy water on the vehicles and praying for the protection of vehicles and their owners.

John Brito, a local said "our ancestors were Hindus and used to perform Ayudha puja. We still continue this tradition and seek blessings from the pastor. People from all the communities participated in the celebration."