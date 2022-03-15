Bengaluru/Yadagiri: Upset over the Karnataka High Court verdict on Tuesday that Hijab is 'not an essential religious practice' in Islam, students at a government pre-college in Kembawi of Yadagiri district boycotted exams and went home.

Several schools and colleges in the district have announced holiday today to avoid tensions that the verdict may trigger. A total of 3 DYSPs, 15 PIs, 30 PSIs and 300 police personnel have been deployed in Yadagiri to maintain order.

Hijab verdict: Will move SC, say petitioners; students boycott exams

Talking about the Karnataka High Court verdict on the Hijab row, one of the petitioner's lawyers, Sirajuddin Pasha said that he intends to submit a writ petition in Supreme Court.

"We respect the High Court's judgement on Hijab but we intend to challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court," said Pasha. He added that the judgment only said that Hijab is not an essential practice, not that it is not a fundamental right. He clarified that the ruling says Hijab should not be worn inside classrooms and that means it can be worn inside school and college premises. Advocate KV Dhananjay, appearing for another petitioner, too said, 'We will move the Supreme Court after the full high court order is out".

Dismissing various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in educational institutions, Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. A bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi said that no case is made out for invalidating the Government Order of February 5.

