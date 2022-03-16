Bengaluru: The Ameer-E-Shariat Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi has called for a state-wide bandh on Thursday, expressing "sadness" on the verdict of the High Court related to hijab. The three-member bench had said that Hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

In a video message, Rashadi said, “I request all the Muslims to listen to the order read out here attentively and implement it strictly. Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete Bandh across Karnataka State for the entire day."

He appealed to every section of the Muslim community to participate in the bandh. “Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get education while adhering to the religious practices. We also request every Justice loving people and the Millat-e-Islamia to follow bandh,” Rashadi said.

The Maulana also asked the youngsters to maintain peace during Bandh. “Youths are requested that they should not impose bandh by closing shops forcibly, indulge in sloganeering or processions. This bandh will be completely peaceful, silent and aimed at only expressing our anger,” the religious leader said.

In its 129-page order, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday held that hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice and upheld the state government's February 5 order banning the use of any cloth on the campus that could disturb peace, harmony and public order.

The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted after a few students from Udupi approached the High Court seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms of educational institutions.

