Udupi: Six petitioners in the Hijab row case in Karnataka High Court, studying in government pre-university college for women in Udupi, asked on Thursday for practical examinations, set to start from February 28, to be postponed.

In their request, the students said they could not attend classes for the last two months as they were denied entry inside classrooms for wearing headscarves and needed more time to appear for the practical examinations.

A H Alma, one of the six petitioners, told reporters in Udupi on Thursday that all the six students have requested the deputy director of pre-university education (DDPU) of the Udupi district to consider postponing their practical examination.

"The DDPU told us that he will communicate the request to the authorities concerned in the PU board," she said.

Aliya Assadi, another petitioner in the hijab case, said they have been receiving threatening and abusive calls from unknown numbers after their demand for wearing the hijab issue was politicized. She said all petitioners in the hijab case are eagerly waiting for the final verdict of the High Court.

"Till the court comes out with the verdict, there is no question of appearing for the practical exam without wearing hijab," she added.

READ: CFI is a radical organisation spearheading the drum beating of Hijab: Karnataka HC told