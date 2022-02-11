Udupi(Karnataka): Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency into the hijab controversy that started at the government girls pre-university college in Udupi. Bhat, who is also the college development committee president, alleged in a statement that the students have approached the Supreme Court questioning the interim order of the Karnataka High Court at the behest of Campus Front of India (CFI).

He charged that the six Muslim girl students of the college had opened Twitter accounts in October-November last year and posted the contents of CFI statements on their accounts which were allegedly anti-national.

They had tweeted that the Muslim community did not get justice in the Babri Masjid issue and they will fight to get their rights at any cost, the MLA said.

Innocent girls are being brainwashed with blind religious ideology and this has been conveyed to the state Home Minister and the police department, Bhat said in the statement.

Bhat said only a comprehensive investigation by the NIA will bring out the reasons for turning the hijab issue into a controversy. The youth Congress has also joined hands with the CFI by moving the Supreme Court on the issue.

The MLA claimed that Muslim leaders in Udupi do not want any friction between the two communities and those from outside are creating trouble by conspiring to disturb peace in the district. A thorough investigation should be held into the reasons that led to the controversy, he said.

