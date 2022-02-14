Mangaluru (Karnataka): Magaluru district administration has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC around 200 metres radius of high schools in the district.

The precautionary measure comes in a wake of the hijab-saffron scarves controversy in Karnataka. The order will be effective from Monday at 6 am to Saturday 6 pm.

The district administration strictly has also banned rallies, protest against government offices during this time. The order states that the ban was imposed to ensure law and order as schools are opened and colleges are likely to reopen from February 16.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of a batch of litigations connected to the hijab ban on Monday afternoon. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, which is hearing the related petitions, had on February 10 ordered restraining students from wearing saffron scarves or any religious flag within the classroom. In its interim order, the court had also directed the state government to reopen educational institutions.

