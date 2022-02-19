Belagavi (Karnataka): There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing Hijab row in India as the administration at a paramedical college in Belagavi district on Saturday declared indefinite holiday after disallowing the Muslim girl students to wear the veil.

The girl students at the Vijaya Para Medical College entered classrooms wearing hijab amid High Court's interim order to follow a strict uniform policy. As per sources, College Principal requested the girls to remove the hijab to which the students resisted and walked away boycotting the classes. Later they staged protest inside the college campus asking the college administration to allow them to attend the classes in Hijab.

One of the girls went to the principal's room and had a conversation with the principal. “When the argument heated up , the principal declared indefinite holiday,” a source said. Later, Principal Dr Prakash while speaking to media said, "holiday has been declared in the wake of the hijab conflict. I will discuss this with DC. The college will be closed until the next order. We will take extra classes after college reopens. Right now we are announcing a holiday to prevent any harm to any students."

