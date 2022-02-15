Bengaluru: A day ahead of the reopening of pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were shut as protests over Hijab row escalated, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Tuesday said the authorities have been directed to identify and initiate legal action against religious organisations attempting to "break the society and corrupt innocent students".

"Some religious organisations are using students to try and divide the society. Instructions have been given to identify them and initiate appropriate legal action against them," the minister said in a statement. The Minister also claimed that not all but a few students were insisting that they be allowed to go to the school wearing Hijab. "In my view it is not the students' natural opinion (insisting on wearing Hijab). We all must respect the interim order of the Karnataka High Court and act accordingly," Jnanendra said.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order relating to the Hijab issue has restrained students from attending classes wearing headscarves or saffron scarves. Jnanendra also noted that safety measures have been taken to ensure peace and order in the state so that students can attend classes without any hindrance.

Meanwhile, Muslim legislators of Congress party met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday and expressed their displeasure over the manner in which few schools and colleges in the state were treating the students, in connection with the hijab row. The delegation, which met CM Bommai at his residence, also sought additional funds for the development and welfare of the minority community and demanded action against organisations or forces behind the Hijab row in the state.

KPCC Executive President Saleem Ahmad said that there are invisible hands behind the Hijab row and that the party MLAs will accept the court's decision on the matter. "We will bow our heads to the court's decision on the constitutional basis. We are also confident of getting a decision which reflects constitutional values," he said.

