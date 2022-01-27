Bengaluru: CM Basavaraja Bommai-led Karnataka government has set up an expert committee to resolve the issue involving hijabs (or burqas) inside classrooms. The decision follows after six Muslim girls from Women's Government Pre-University College in the Udupi district were barred from attending classes for wearing hijabs as it was against the uniform policies of the school. Until the committee recommendation comes, all girls have been asked to adhere to uniform rules.

"All students of the Women's Government Pre-University College in Udupi must adhere to the uniform rule till the committee decides on the issue," the government order said. A meeting between the students, parents, government officials and the school management was supposed to resolve the issue. But the January 19 meeting concluded without reaching a consensus.

According to state Education Minister BC Nagesh, the uniform in the college has been there for over three decades. He alleged that protesting students were 'suddenly provoked'. For the last one month students belonging to the Hindu religion at the college have been protesting against female Muslim students wearing Hijabs/Burqas in the classrooms. Student organisations, like the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have also been supporting the protesting students.

