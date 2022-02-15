Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing Hijab row, Karnataka BJP, in a bid to score political points against Congress, has shockingly shared personal details of the minor girls who are part of the petitioners in the ongoing case in High Court against the state's anti-hijab diktat.

"Why is Congress supporting the parochial and regressive practice of wearing Hijab to schools and colleges?" Karnataka BJP tweeted on Tuesday and shared personal details of the minor girls who are involved in the Hijab row case, including their names and addresses.

Hijab Row: Karnataka BJP shares personal details of minor petitioners on social media

In response to BJP Karnataka's tweets, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi lashed out at the saffron party. Calling the party "shameless," she requested Karnataka DGP and Twitter India to take action against it for being "insensitive" and sharing details of minor girls. Sharing a minor’s identity or any other personal details is prohibited under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Section 23 of POCSO Act, 2012 and Section 288A of the Indian Penal Code.

The Karnataka hijab row has snowballed into a major controversy. While the High Court is hearing a batch of petitions against the state's anti-Hijab diktat, schools and colleges are barring entry to students in hijab. For now, the court has given an interim order that no religious symbols are allowed for the students in schools and colleges until the final order. The issue started last month when a pre-University college in Udupi asked students to remove hijab.

READ: Hearing on Hijab row resumes in Karnataka HC, petitioner Kamat cites South Africa 'nose ring' case