Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Police have registered an FIR under sections 153 (A), 298, 295 of IPC against Congress leader Mukarram Khan in Sedam of Karnataka's Kalaburgi district for his 'cutting into pieces' remark. On February 8, Khan made a Controversial statement on the ongoing Hijab row when he said, "Those stopping our children from wearing hijab will be cut to pieces.”

“What clothes are they (non-Muslims) wearing? We are not bothered with what they are wearing, but they are asking our children to remove the hijab. Those stopping our kids from wearing hijab will be cut to pieces.” The case against Khan has been filed for "affecting another religion and communal harmony".

