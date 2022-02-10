Bengaluru: The three-judge bench of Karnataka High Court, comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice Jayabunnisa M Khazi, started hearing the case on Hijab row at 2:30 pm today. The hearing started with Chief Justice asking for a short account of the case. Upon hearing it, Chief Justice requested the "media not to report any observation made by the court" and asked them to report after seeing the order that will be passed.

"We will request the media, in general, please don't report any observation made by the court during arguments without seeing the order which we will pass ultimately. In social media, newspaper, or anywhere else, please don't report unless you go through the order," said Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.

Initially, Justice Krishna S Dixit was hearing the Hijab row case on Tuesday. After hearing the case for two days, the court didn't offer any relief, interim or permanent, to the petitioners. Instead, the court referred it to the consideration of a bigger bench comprising of three judges. Today is the first day that the three-judge bench is hearing the case.

