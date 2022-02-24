Bengaluru: The full bench of the Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions on the Hijab ban row, asked the counsels on Thursday to wind up their arguments by Friday as it indicated that it will shortly deliver the order.

The Chief Justice of the High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, who is part of the three-judge bench, told the counsels that the arguments should be finished by Friday and asked the parties to give their written submissions within 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, in his rejoinder argument, advocate Devadatt Kamat said his client studies in a co-education college where she got admitted two years ago. According to him, she was in the habit of wearing a Hijab from the time she joined the college but suddenly the restriction was imposed and she was forced not to wear it anymore.

Kamat told the court that he is not asking for any general declaration on Hijab that it is part of an essential religious practice but his contention was the government order on February 5, which barred everyone from wearing clothes that could disturb the peace, harmony, and public order. He argued that G.O cannot stand and it has to be quashed.

"If the G.O goes there is no restriction on the exercise of a fundamental right under Article 25," the lawyer argued.

In reply, the Chief Justice sought to know how can he insist on wearing a hijab in an institution which has a uniform and which fundamental right the petitioner has?

He also asked Kamat to establish that Hijab is part of religious practice.

"We are not talking about any restriction. We are just talking about your right which you insist for," CJ Awasthi said. Responding, Kamat told the bench that the right derives from Quran and Hadis.

The HC bench had on February 10, barred the wearing of Hijab, saffron shawls, scarves in school until the final directions from the court. As students continue to protest the Hijab ban, several schools, and colleges either prohibit the protesting students from entering the institution or have declared holiday to avoid conflicts.

(With Agency Inputs)

