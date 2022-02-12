Bengaluru (Karnataka): Amid the Hijab ban that snowballed into a major controversy, Karnataka Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain speaking to ETV Bharat said that the issue could have been solved amicably by the college administration in consultation with the girls' parents. He added that the issue was blown out of context by the Bhartiya Janata Party as they know they won't win the elections and hence resorting to empty rhetoric.

"It is a small local issue. There was no need to make such a controversy out of it. We had at that time only demanded that the college administration have a dialogue with the parents and the local leaders and solve it amicably," Hussain said.

He also said that the BJP mobilised the boys and started issuing proactive statements as they know they will not win the elections. "BJP MLA's and MP started giving proactive statements. They mobilised the boys for the protests and polarised the whole issue as they are sure of their loss in the elections, " Hussain added.

He further alleged that it's very unfortunate that the educational institutions have turned into communal centres. "If a girl is wearing a hijab to school, how is it affecting the students of other religions. Similarly, how a person with a turban or the mangalsutra or rudraksha is an issue or problem for the other religions," Hussain added.

Every person has the constitutional right to practise their religion. The BJP just for the political gains is mobilising the youth against the girls, he further added. Further on the judgement on the issue, Hussain said that political parties are using the educational institutions for political gains and judgement on this issue should come soon so as to end this controversy.

