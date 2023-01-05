Shivamogga (Karnataka): Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday while inaugurating the new building of East Mobile Police Station, announced the establishment of a hi-tech jail for VIP prisoners in Shivamogga.

"I have been the Home Minister for only one and a half years. I have the satisfaction of giving enough grants to the Shivamogga district during this period. We are going to build a new hi-tech jail in the district. The central government has also approved the decision. The construction of the jail will cost Rs. 108 crores and the jail will accommodate VIP convicts," said Jnanendra.

"For the first time in the state, such a jail will be established and it is planned to be built in Shivamogga,' the Home Minister said. Promising stringent action against anti-social elements in the State the Home Minister said that stringent laws will be introduced against goons. "The goons will walk around bowing their heads down but not the common people," he said.

Jnanendra also said that when he was in jail, he was troubled by the mosquitoes and he had to sleep in the blanket provided by the police. He lauded the police during a meeting with the officers of his department and said that the performance of the police department in 2022 is satisfactory.

"Police personnel have worked hard day and night and rendered excellent service. Last year, the government also prioritized increasing the efficiency of the Home Department with 1 lakh staff and has successfully tackled all the challenges. The police also exposed the recruitment scam and prevented the recruitment of corrupt officials in the department," he added.