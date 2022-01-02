Shivamogga (Karnataka): A family was astonished when they were asked to pay ₹52 to buy a ticket for their baby chick they had purchased for just ₹10.

Travelling from Shivamogga's Hosanagara to Shirooru, the nomadic family had bought the baby chick from Siddapura in Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. On the eve of New Year, they were travelling in a Karnataka State Road Transport Bus (KSRTC) bus with the baby chick in their bag.

After the family bought tickets for themselves, the bus conductor noticed the distinct sound of the baby chick and insisted they buy a half ticket for the 'baby' as well, alleging that there is a rule that even chickens should be issued a ticket.

