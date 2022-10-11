Bengaluru: Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru city, Hubli and other parts of the Karnataka state on Monday disrupting normal life and causing problems for road users. One person died in a wall collapse in Mulagunda town. Motorists were stranded on account of waterlogging on roads in Silicon City. Downpours were witnessed in Majestic, Malleswaram, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar, Yeshavantpura, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, including Hosur and Sarjapur.

As it rained non-stop for more than half an hour, the roads overflowed with water and people got stuck in the middle of their travel. Hubli also received torrential rain. The commercial city was shaken by unrelenting rain for over four hours. Residents of most of the slums and low-lying areas of the city bore the brunt of the incessant rains.

Rainwater entered houses in Hubli's old city, Dajibana Pette and Kumbara areas. People struggled to drain the water. The rain also disrupted businesses in the city while traffic movement on the roads was badly hit. It rained continuously for several hours. General life was completely disrupted. Roads are flooded. Bikes parked on the side of the road have been washed away in rainwater. Many areas of the city have been flooded.

A tragic incident was reported in Mulagunda town of Gadag taluk where a 50-year-old person died when the wall of their house collapsed due to continuous rains. The deceased was identified as Thimmanna. As per the weather forecast, Bengaluru may witness heavy rains from Wednesday (October 12). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded alert across Karnataka in view of heavy rains and thunderstorms in many parts, including Bellary and Chikmagalur.