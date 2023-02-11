Heartwarming story of this physically challenged Swiggy delivery agent winning hearts of people

Mangaluru (Karnataka): A physically challenged man, who gave up begging and working as a part-time Swiggy delivery agent and part-time security agent, has become an inspiration for many. Parashuram from Bykampady lost both his legs during his childhood and had to do most of the work using his hands.

Parashuram used to seek alms initially to support his family, but then he chose to be a security guard for a house and when the government provided him with a three-wheeler scooter, he has been now working as a guard at night and as a delivery agent during the day time. The netizens have lauded Parashuram for his courage and strength.

Dinky Dine Hotel Manager Teja said, "I am very proud of Parashuram. He is working very enthusiastically. He is an inspiration to the youth." Parashuram, while taking to ETV Bharat, he said that he has studied up to IX grade and he always wanted to support his family and wanted to pull his family out of poverty. He further said that he has been supported and motivated by many people and the customers also support him and give him generous tips which keep him going.

Also read: Man draws inspiration Ajith starrer 'Thunivu' to rob a bank in Tamil Nadu

In a separate inspirational episode, a female conductor and her husband in Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh are winning hearts by rehabilitating and educating hundreds of poor children for the last nearly two decades despite themselves facing financial constraints.

Yalla Shyamala hailing from Tarumanchi Kandriga of Naidupeta mandal of Tirupati district said that when she married Krishna, a daily wage worker, her studies took a back seat as she was preoccupied with household chores. But, as they say, that learning is a lifelong process, and the marriage did not deter the couple's passion to continue their studies.

"I wanted to study, but I couldn't. He used to lift loads of grain. Whenever the officials come to the village, they used to greet only the well-dressed. He thought that if we study, we will get that respect. That's why after we got married, he sent me to college and he studied in an open school,” Shyamala recalled.