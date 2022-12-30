Tumakuru: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has set a new record by undertaking 'Pancharatna Rathayatra' across the state from November 18. The people of the state honoured HD Kumaraswamy (HDK) with different types of huge garlands during the 'Pancharatna Rathayatra'. So, the former Chief Minister has entered the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. The former chief minister spent the whole day on a yatra in Tumakuru rural constituency on Thursday and stayed at Yallapura village of the constituency.

Asia Book of Records judge Mohit Kumar Vatsa and India Book of Records judge R Harish arrived at the village and handed over the letters and medals of both the records to the former chief minister. "The record for offering maximum large garlands of different varieties to a political figure is set by Team HDK organisation and its group members of Bengaluru. The organisation offered 500 large garlands of different varieties prepared with different fruits and vegetables to HD Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, during his 'Pancharatna Ratha Yatra' rallies at different places of Karnataka that commenced on November 18, 2022, till December 29, 2022," the India Book of Records certificate reads. Speaking on the occasion, Asia Book of Records judge Mohit Kumar said, "This is a special record. It's great that a politician is honoured on such a large scale and the farmers welcome him by making huge garlands of the crops they have grown."

"We are always looking for records. During the 'Pancharatna Rathayatra' of Devanahalli Assembly constituency, we received information about huge garlands made from agricultural crops put to Kumaraswamy. Since then we have been doing our own inspection. On Thursday, we toured Tumakuru rural area, along with Rathayatra," Mohit said. Mohit Kumar explained that Kumaraswamy was the only person to be honoured with huge garlands.

Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "This is a surprising honour for me. I will dedicate these records to the farmers of my country and the workers of our party. Wherever I am on Rathayatra, people are welcoming me with love. A large welcome is being sought by putting on huge garlands. This record is possible only because of the love of those people." 'Pancharatna Yatra' has completed its 33 days. He said that he was happy that the garlands offered by people with love in this yatra entered the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

On the other hand, the Pancharatna Yatra has now entered its 34th day. The number of garlands has crossed 500. On Thursday, more than 30 huge garlands were placed on the former chief minister in Tumakuru rural constituency alone. Apple, cucumber, coconut, sugarcane garlands, coin garlands, paddy garlands, JDS symbol garlands, various vegetable garlands, various fruit garlands, LED garlands were offered to Kumaraswamy in one day.